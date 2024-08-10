Bermudan dollar to Azerbaijani manats exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bermudan dollar to Azerbaijani manats is currently 1.700 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bermudan dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.024% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bermudan dollar to Azerbaijani manats has fluctuated between a high of 1.701 on 05-08-2024 and a low of 1.699 on 03-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a 0.088% increase in value.