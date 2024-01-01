Bahraini dinars to Samoan talas today

Convert BHD to WST at the real exchange rate

1,000 bhd
7,219.59 wst

1.000 BHD = 7.220 WST

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08490.1471.4741.6640.96618.254
1 GBP1.17111.269105.5631.7271.9481.13121.376
1 USD0.9230.788183.1691.361.5350.89116.841
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bahraini dinars to Samoan talas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BHD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and WST in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BHD to WST rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bahraini dinar

BHD to USD

BHD to INR

BHD to EUR

BHD to NZD

BHD to ZAR

BHD to NGN

BHD to CAD

BHD to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Samoan Tala
1 BHD7.21959 WST
5 BHD36.09795 WST
10 BHD72.19590 WST
20 BHD144.39180 WST
50 BHD360.97950 WST
100 BHD721.95900 WST
250 BHD1,804.89750 WST
500 BHD3,609.79500 WST
1000 BHD7,219.59000 WST
2000 BHD14,439.18000 WST
5000 BHD36,097.95000 WST
10000 BHD72,195.90000 WST
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Bahraini Dinar
1 WST0.13851 BHD
5 WST0.69256 BHD
10 WST1.38512 BHD
20 WST2.77024 BHD
50 WST6.92560 BHD
100 WST13.85120 BHD
250 WST34.62800 BHD
500 WST69.25600 BHD
1000 WST138.51200 BHD
2000 WST277.02400 BHD
5000 WST692.56000 BHD
10000 WST1,385.12000 BHD