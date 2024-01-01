10 thousand Bahraini dinars to US dollars

Convert BHD to USD at the real exchange rate

10,000 bhd
26,525.20 usd

.د.ب1.000 BHD = $2.653 USD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
BHD to USD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BHD to USDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.65282.6531
Low2.65252.6518
Average2.65252.6526
Change0.00%0.03%
1 BHD to USD stats

The performance of BHD to USD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.6528 and a 30 day low of 2.6525. This means the 30 day average was 2.6525. The change for BHD to USD was 0.00.

The performance of BHD to USD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.6531 and a 90 day low of 2.6518. This means the 90 day average was 2.6526. The change for BHD to USD was 0.03.

Top currencies

 USDINREURNZDZARNGNCADSGD
1 USD183.9480.9161.66718.3241,592.761.3731.324
1 INR0.01210.0110.020.21818.9730.0160.016
1 EUR1.09291.64211.8220.0041,738.741.4991.445
1 NZD0.650.3560.549110.992955.4170.8240.794

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / US Dollar
1 BHD2.65252 USD
5 BHD13.26260 USD
10 BHD26.52520 USD
20 BHD53.05040 USD
50 BHD132.62600 USD
100 BHD265.25200 USD
250 BHD663.13000 USD
500 BHD1,326.26000 USD
1000 BHD2,652.52000 USD
2000 BHD5,305.04000 USD
5000 BHD13,262.60000 USD
10000 BHD26,525.20000 USD
Conversion rates US Dollar / Bahraini Dinar
1 USD0.37700 BHD
5 USD1.88500 BHD
10 USD3.77000 BHD
20 USD7.54000 BHD
50 USD18.85000 BHD
100 USD37.70000 BHD
250 USD94.25000 BHD
500 USD188.50000 BHD
1000 USD377.00000 BHD
2000 USD754.00000 BHD
5000 USD1,885.00000 BHD
10000 USD3,770.00000 BHD