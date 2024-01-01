1 Bahraini dinar to Bolivian bolivianos
Convert BHD to BOB at the real exchange rate
|1 BHD to BOB
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|18.3709
|18.3885
|Low
|18.2785
|18.2557
|Average
|18.3142
|18.3232
|Change
|0.24%
|0.03%
1 BHD to BOB stats
The performance of BHD to BOB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 18.3709 and a 30 day low of 18.2785. This means the 30 day average was 18.3142. The change for BHD to BOB was 0.24.
The performance of BHD to BOB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 18.3885 and a 90 day low of 18.2557. This means the 90 day average was 18.3232. The change for BHD to BOB was 0.03.
|Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Bolivian Boliviano
|1 BHD
|18.36870 BOB
|5 BHD
|91.84350 BOB
|10 BHD
|183.68700 BOB
|20 BHD
|367.37400 BOB
|50 BHD
|918.43500 BOB
|100 BHD
|1,836.87000 BOB
|250 BHD
|4,592.17500 BOB
|500 BHD
|9,184.35000 BOB
|1000 BHD
|18,368.70000 BOB
|2000 BHD
|36,737.40000 BOB
|5000 BHD
|91,843.50000 BOB
|10000 BHD
|183,687.00000 BOB