Bahraini dinar to Bolivian bolivianos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bahraini dinar to Bolivian bolivianos is currently 18.369 today, reflecting a 0.458% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bahraini dinar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.435% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bahraini dinar to Bolivian bolivianos has fluctuated between a high of 18.371 on 05-08-2024 and a low of 18.275 on 09-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 09-08-2024, with a 0.512% increase in value.