Barbadian dollar to CFP francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Barbadian dollar to CFP francs is currently 54.916 today, reflecting a -0.023% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Barbadian dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.025% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Barbadian dollar to CFP francs has fluctuated between a high of 54.982 on 08-08-2024 and a low of 54.630 on 05-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a -0.497% decrease in value.