바베이도스 달러 to CFP francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 바베이도스 달러 to CFP francs is currently 55.307 today, reflecting a -0.048% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 바베이도스 달러 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.415% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 바베이도스 달러 to CFP francs has fluctuated between a high of 55.782 on 17-06-2024 and a low of 55.024 on 12-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-06-2024, with a -0.688% decrease in value.