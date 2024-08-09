Barbadian dollar to CFA francs beac exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Barbadian dollar to CFA francs beac is currently 300.379 today, reflecting a -0.051% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Barbadian dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.057% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Barbadian dollar to CFA francs beac has fluctuated between a high of 301.126 on 08-08-2024 and a low of 298.420 on 05-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a -0.391% decrease in value.