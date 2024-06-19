바베이도스 달러 to Cfa franc beac exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 바베이도스 달러 to Cfa franc beac is currently 305.338 today, reflecting a -0.096% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 바베이도스 달러 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.793% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 바베이도스 달러 to Cfa franc beac has fluctuated between a high of 307.329 on 14-06-2024 and a low of 302.338 on 12-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 12-06-2024, with a 0.235% increase in value.