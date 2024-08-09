Barbadian dollar to Samoan talas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Barbadian dollar to Samoan talas is currently 1.376 today, reflecting a 0.220% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Barbadian dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.179% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Barbadian dollar to Samoan talas has fluctuated between a high of 1.385 on 06-08-2024 and a low of 1.368 on 08-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 06-08-2024, with a 0.664% increase in value.