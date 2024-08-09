Barbadian dollar to Samoan talas Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the Barbadian dollar to Samoan talas history summary. This is the Barbadian dollar (BBD) to Samoan talas (WST) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of BBD and WST historical data from 09-08-2019 to 09-08-2024.
We can't send money between these currencies
We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.
Barbadian dollar to Samoan talas exchange rate history
The exchange rate for Barbadian dollar to Samoan talas is currently 1.376 today, reflecting a 0.220% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Barbadian dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.179% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of Barbadian dollar to Samoan talas has fluctuated between a high of 1.385 on 06-08-2024 and a low of 1.368 on 08-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 06-08-2024, with a 0.664% increase in value.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Barbadian dollars to Samoan talas
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select BBD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and WST in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current BBD to WST rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.