바베이도스 달러 사모아 탈라스 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 바베이도스 달러 사모아 탈라스 is currently 1.358 today, reflecting a -0.108% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 바베이도스 달러 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.135% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 바베이도스 달러 사모아 탈라스 has fluctuated between a high of 1.367 on 17-06-2024 and a low of 1.355 on 18-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-06-2024, with a 0.710% increase in value.