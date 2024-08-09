Barbadian dollar to Uruguayan pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Barbadian dollar to Uruguayan pesos is currently 20.093 today, reflecting a -0.587% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Barbadian dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.716% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Barbadian dollar to Uruguayan pesos has fluctuated between a high of 20.388 on 05-08-2024 and a low of 19.975 on 05-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a -1.321% decrease in value.