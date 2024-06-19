바베이도스 달러 우루과이 페소로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 바베이도스 달러 우루과이 페소로 is currently 19.685 today, reflecting a 0.248% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 바베이도스 달러 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.451% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 바베이도스 달러 우루과이 페소로 has fluctuated between a high of 19.713 on 18-06-2024 and a low of 19.500 on 13-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-06-2024, with a 0.401% increase in value.