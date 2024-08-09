Barbadian dollar to Tanzanian shillings exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Barbadian dollar to Tanzanian shillings is currently 1,347.760 today, reflecting a 0.193% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Barbadian dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.256% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Barbadian dollar to Tanzanian shillings has fluctuated between a high of 1,350.750 on 09-08-2024 and a low of 1,342.500 on 05-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a 0.453% increase in value.