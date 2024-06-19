바베이도스 달러 탄자니아 실링 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 바베이도스 달러 탄자니아 실링 is currently 1,306.740 today, reflecting a 0.118% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 바베이도스 달러 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.084% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 바베이도스 달러 탄자니아 실링 has fluctuated between a high of 1,311.950 on 17-06-2024 and a low of 1,304.840 on 13-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-06-2024, with a 0.367% increase in value.