Barbadian dollar to Thai bahts exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Barbadian dollar to Thai bahts is currently 17.626 today, reflecting a 0.017% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Barbadian dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.183% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Barbadian dollar to Thai bahts has fluctuated between a high of 17.838 on 07-08-2024 and a low of 17.550 on 05-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a 0.324% increase in value.