바베이도스 달러 태국 바트화 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 바베이도스 달러 태국 바트화 is currently 18.328 today, reflecting a -0.206% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 바베이도스 달러 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.655% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 바베이도스 달러 태국 바트화 has fluctuated between a high of 18.422 on 18-06-2024 and a low of 18.209 on 12-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 12-06-2024, with a 0.287% increase in value.