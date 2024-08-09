Barbadian dollar to Sierra Leonean leones exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Barbadian dollar to Sierra Leonean leones is currently 11,309.400 today, reflecting a 0.001% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Barbadian dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.120% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Barbadian dollar to Sierra Leonean leones has fluctuated between a high of 11,325.300 on 05-08-2024 and a low of 11,247.200 on 02-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a 0.694% increase in value.