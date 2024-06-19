바베이도스 달러 시에라리온 레오네스 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 바베이도스 달러 시에라리온 레오네스 is currently 11,252.800 today, reflecting a -0.636% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 바베이도스 달러 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.011% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 바베이도스 달러 시에라리온 레오네스 has fluctuated between a high of 11,399.300 on 13-06-2024 and a low of 11,252.800 on 18-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-06-2024, with a -0.654% decrease in value.