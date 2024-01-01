United Arab Emirates dirhams to Nepalese rupees today

Convert AED to NPR at the real exchange rate

1,000 aed
36,205.80 npr

1.000 AED = 36.21 NPR

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:10
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINRPKREURGBPPHPCADMXN
1 USD183.101278.60.920.78656.1441.35816.8
1 INR0.01213.3530.0110.0090.6760.0160.202
1 PKR0.0040.29810.0030.0030.2020.0050.06
1 EUR1.08790.31302.76910.85461.0151.47618.258

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Nepalese rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NPR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AED to NPR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for United Arab Emirates dirham

AED to USD

AED to INR

AED to PKR

AED to EUR

AED to GBP

AED to PHP

AED to CAD

AED to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Nepalese Rupee
1 AED36.20580 NPR
5 AED181.02900 NPR
10 AED362.05800 NPR
20 AED724.11600 NPR
50 AED1,810.29000 NPR
100 AED3,620.58000 NPR
250 AED9,051.45000 NPR
500 AED18,102.90000 NPR
1000 AED36,205.80000 NPR
2000 AED72,411.60000 NPR
5000 AED181,029.00000 NPR
10000 AED362,058.00000 NPR
Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 NPR0.02762 AED
5 NPR0.13810 AED
10 NPR0.27620 AED
20 NPR0.55240 AED
50 NPR1.38100 AED
100 NPR2.76199 AED
250 NPR6.90497 AED
500 NPR13.80995 AED
1000 NPR27.61990 AED
2000 NPR55.23980 AED
5000 NPR138.09950 AED
10000 NPR276.19900 AED