United Arab Emirates dirhams to Bhutanese ngultrums today

Convert AED to BTN at the real exchange rate

1,000 aed
22,627.60 btn

1.000 AED = 22.63 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:03
How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Bhutanese ngultrums

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BTN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AED to BTN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 AED22.62760 BTN
5 AED113.13800 BTN
10 AED226.27600 BTN
20 AED452.55200 BTN
50 AED1,131.38000 BTN
100 AED2,262.76000 BTN
250 AED5,656.90000 BTN
500 AED11,313.80000 BTN
1000 AED22,627.60000 BTN
2000 AED45,255.20000 BTN
5000 AED113,138.00000 BTN
10000 AED226,276.00000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 BTN0.04419 AED
5 BTN0.22097 AED
10 BTN0.44194 AED
20 BTN0.88388 AED
50 BTN2.20969 AED
100 BTN4.41938 AED
250 BTN11.04845 AED
500 BTN22.09690 AED
1000 BTN44.19380 AED
2000 BTN88.38760 AED
5000 BTN220.96900 AED
10000 BTN441.93800 AED