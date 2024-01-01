10 thousand South African rand to Omani rials

Convert ZAR to OMR at the real exchange rate

10,000 zar
206.791 omr

1.00000 ZAR = 0.02068 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:18
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURXOFAUDZMWMVRMXN
1 USD10.7846210.9129598.8211.4895425.9215.217516.841
1 GBP1.274511.16351763.1971.8984133.03519.394721.4639
1 EUR1.095450.859471655.9781.6317128.394116.6718.4485
1 XOF0.001669950.001310280.0015244410.002487450.04328510.02541240.0281236

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert South African rand to Omani rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ZAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and OMR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ZAR to OMR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for South African rand

ZAR to USD

ZAR to GBP

ZAR to EUR

ZAR to XOF

ZAR to AUD

ZAR to ZMW

ZAR to MVR

ZAR to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates South African Rand / Omani Rial
1 ZAR0.02068 OMR
5 ZAR0.10340 OMR
10 ZAR0.20679 OMR
20 ZAR0.41358 OMR
50 ZAR1.03395 OMR
100 ZAR2.06791 OMR
250 ZAR5.16977 OMR
500 ZAR10.33955 OMR
1000 ZAR20.67910 OMR
2000 ZAR41.35820 OMR
5000 ZAR103.39550 OMR
10000 ZAR206.79100 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / South African Rand
1 OMR48.35800 ZAR
5 OMR241.79000 ZAR
10 OMR483.58000 ZAR
20 OMR967.16000 ZAR
50 OMR2417.90000 ZAR
100 OMR4835.80000 ZAR
250 OMR12089.50000 ZAR
500 OMR24179.00000 ZAR
1000 OMR48358.00000 ZAR
2000 OMR96716.00000 ZAR
5000 OMR241790.00000 ZAR
10000 OMR483580.00000 ZAR