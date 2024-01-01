1 South African rand to Brazilian reais

1.00000 ZAR = 0.26235 BRL

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:33
 USDGBPEURXOFAUDZMWMVRMXN
1 USD10.7836680.91215598.3181.4862225.9215.217516.8185
1 GBP1.2760511.16391763.4841.8964933.075219.418321.4612
1 EUR1.096350.859171655.9661.6294128.417416.683718.439
1 XOF0.001671350.001309790.0015244710.002483990.04332140.02543380.0281096

Conversion rates South African Rand / Brazilian Real
1 ZAR0.26235 BRL
5 ZAR1.31173 BRL
10 ZAR2.62346 BRL
20 ZAR5.24692 BRL
50 ZAR13.11730 BRL
100 ZAR26.23460 BRL
250 ZAR65.58650 BRL
500 ZAR131.17300 BRL
1000 ZAR262.34600 BRL
2000 ZAR524.69200 BRL
5000 ZAR1311.73000 BRL
10000 ZAR2623.46000 BRL
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / South African Rand
1 BRL3.81176 ZAR
5 BRL19.05880 ZAR
10 BRL38.11760 ZAR
20 BRL76.23520 ZAR
50 BRL190.58800 ZAR
100 BRL381.17600 ZAR
250 BRL952.94000 ZAR
500 BRL1905.88000 ZAR
1000 BRL3811.76000 ZAR
2000 BRL7623.52000 ZAR
5000 BRL19058.80000 ZAR
10000 BRL38117.60000 ZAR