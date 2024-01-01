5000 CFP francs to CFA francs beac

Convert XPF to XAF at the real exchange rate

5,000 xpf
27,543 xaf

1.00000 XPF = 5.50854 XAF

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:07
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDSGDZAREURINRGBPAUDCAD
1 USD11.327918.58030.912283.05050.7838831.486551.33465
1 SGD0.753069113.99220.6869562.54270.5903181.119471.00508
1 ZAR0.05382060.071468210.0490954.469810.0421890.08000660.0718315
1 EUR1.096251.4557120.3687191.04410.8593251.629631.46311

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert CFP francs to CFA francs beac

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XPF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XAF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XPF to XAF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for CFP francs

XPF to USD

XPF to SGD

XPF to ZAR

XPF to EUR

XPF to INR

XPF to GBP

XPF to AUD

XPF to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates CFP Franc / CFA Franc BEAC
1 XPF5.50854 XAF
5 XPF27.54270 XAF
10 XPF55.08540 XAF
20 XPF110.17080 XAF
50 XPF275.42700 XAF
100 XPF550.85400 XAF
250 XPF1377.13500 XAF
500 XPF2754.27000 XAF
1000 XPF5508.54000 XAF
2000 XPF11017.08000 XAF
5000 XPF27542.70000 XAF
10000 XPF55085.40000 XAF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BEAC / CFP Franc
1 XAF0.18154 XPF
5 XAF0.90768 XPF
10 XAF1.81536 XPF
20 XAF3.63072 XPF
50 XAF9.07680 XPF
100 XAF18.15360 XPF
250 XAF45.38400 XPF
500 XAF90.76800 XPF
1000 XAF181.53600 XPF
2000 XAF363.07200 XPF
5000 XAF907.68000 XPF
10000 XAF1815.36000 XPF