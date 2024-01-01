1 thousand CFP francs to Vanuatu vatus

Convert XPF to VUV

1,000 xpf
1,097 vuv

1.00000 XPF = 1.09660 VUV

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:03
1 USD11.3278518.58060.912283.05880.7838221.486221.3346
1 SGD0.753097113.9930.68697662.55130.5902941.119261.00508
1 ZAR0.05381970.071464310.04909434.470190.0421850.07998750.0718276
1 EUR1.096251.4556620.369191.05320.8592551.629261.46306

Conversion rates CFP Franc / Vanuatu Vatu
1 XPF1.09660 VUV
5 XPF5.48300 VUV
10 XPF10.96600 VUV
20 XPF21.93200 VUV
50 XPF54.83000 VUV
100 XPF109.66000 VUV
250 XPF274.15000 VUV
500 XPF548.30000 VUV
1000 XPF1096.60000 VUV
2000 XPF2193.20000 VUV
5000 XPF5483.00000 VUV
10000 XPF10966.00000 VUV
Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / CFP Franc
1 VUV0.91191 XPF
5 VUV4.55956 XPF
10 VUV9.11912 XPF
20 VUV18.23824 XPF
50 VUV45.59560 XPF
100 VUV91.19120 XPF
250 VUV227.97800 XPF
500 VUV455.95600 XPF
1000 VUV911.91200 XPF
2000 VUV1823.82400 XPF
5000 VUV4559.56000 XPF
10000 VUV9119.12000 XPF