100 Vanuatu vatus to CFP francs

Convert VUV to XPF at the real exchange rate

VT1.000 VUV = ₣0.9083 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:06
VUV to XPF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

XPF
1 VUV to XPFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.91550.9155
Low0.90150.8979
Average0.91000.9063
Change0.34%0.50%
1 VUV to XPF stats

The performance of VUV to XPF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.9155 and a 30 day low of 0.9015. This means the 30 day average was 0.9100. The change for VUV to XPF was 0.34.

The performance of VUV to XPF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.9155 and a 90 day low of 0.8979. This means the 90 day average was 0.9063. The change for VUV to XPF was 0.50.

How to convert Vanuatu vatus to CFP francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select VUV in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XPF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current VUV to XPF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / CFP Franc
1 VUV0.90827 XPF
5 VUV4.54133 XPF
10 VUV9.08265 XPF
20 VUV18.16530 XPF
50 VUV45.41325 XPF
100 VUV90.82650 XPF
250 VUV227.06625 XPF
500 VUV454.13250 XPF
1000 VUV908.26500 XPF
2000 VUV1,816.53000 XPF
5000 VUV4,541.32500 XPF
10000 VUV9,082.65000 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Vanuatu Vatu
1 XPF1.10100 VUV
5 XPF5.50500 VUV
10 XPF11.01000 VUV
20 XPF22.02000 VUV
50 XPF55.05000 VUV
100 XPF110.10000 VUV
250 XPF275.25000 VUV
500 XPF550.50000 VUV
1000 XPF1,101.00000 VUV
2000 XPF2,202.00000 VUV
5000 XPF5,505.00000 VUV
10000 XPF11,010.00000 VUV