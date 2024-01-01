250 CFP francs to Indonesian rupiahs

Convert XPF to IDR at the real exchange rate

250 xpf
35717.25 idr

1.00000 XPF = 142.86900 IDR

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:24
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDSGDZAREURINRGBPAUDCAD
1 USD11.3279518.59920.9128583.04590.7839141.487541.33515
1 SGD0.75304114.00590.68742662.53690.5903191.120181.00542
1 ZAR0.05376580.071398210.0490814.465030.04214770.07997880.0717853
1 EUR1.095451.454720.3745190.97260.8587151.629531.46259

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert CFP francs to Indonesian rupiahs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XPF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and IDR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XPF to IDR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for CFP francs

XPF to USD

XPF to SGD

XPF to ZAR

XPF to EUR

XPF to INR

XPF to GBP

XPF to AUD

XPF to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Indonesian Rupiah
1 XPF142.86900 IDR
5 XPF714.34500 IDR
10 XPF1428.69000 IDR
20 XPF2857.38000 IDR
50 XPF7143.45000 IDR
100 XPF14286.90000 IDR
250 XPF35717.25000 IDR
500 XPF71434.50000 IDR
1000 XPF142869.00000 IDR
2000 XPF285738.00000 IDR
5000 XPF714345.00000 IDR
10000 XPF1428690.00000 IDR
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / CFP Franc
1 IDR0.00700 XPF
5 IDR0.03500 XPF
10 IDR0.06999 XPF
20 IDR0.13999 XPF
50 IDR0.34997 XPF
100 IDR0.69994 XPF
250 IDR1.74985 XPF
500 IDR3.49971 XPF
1000 IDR6.99942 XPF
2000 IDR13.99884 XPF
5000 IDR34.99710 XPF
10000 IDR69.99420 XPF