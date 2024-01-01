1 CFP francs to Bolivian bolivianos

Convert XPF to BOB at the real exchange rate

1 xpf
0.06 bob

1.00000 XPF = 0.06388 BOB

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:35
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDSGDZAREURINRGBPAUDCAD
1 USD11.32818.58630.9125583.03950.7838221.486441.33465
1 SGD0.753012113.99570.68714962.52970.5902271.11931.00501
1 ZAR0.05380320.071450510.04909714.467780.0421720.07997480.0718083
1 EUR1.095851.4552920.3678190.99880.8589651.628911.46258

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert CFP francs to Bolivian bolivianos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XPF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BOB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XPF to BOB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for CFP francs

XPF to USD

XPF to SGD

XPF to ZAR

XPF to EUR

XPF to INR

XPF to GBP

XPF to AUD

XPF to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Bolivian Boliviano
1 XPF0.06388 BOB
5 XPF0.31939 BOB
10 XPF0.63879 BOB
20 XPF1.27757 BOB
50 XPF3.19393 BOB
100 XPF6.38786 BOB
250 XPF15.96965 BOB
500 XPF31.93930 BOB
1000 XPF63.87860 BOB
2000 XPF127.75720 BOB
5000 XPF319.39300 BOB
10000 XPF638.78600 BOB
Conversion rates Bolivian Boliviano / CFP Franc
1 BOB15.65470 XPF
5 BOB78.27350 XPF
10 BOB156.54700 XPF
20 BOB313.09400 XPF
50 BOB782.73500 XPF
100 BOB1565.47000 XPF
250 BOB3913.67500 XPF
500 BOB7827.35000 XPF
1000 BOB15654.70000 XPF
2000 BOB31309.40000 XPF
5000 BOB78273.50000 XPF
10000 BOB156547.00000 XPF