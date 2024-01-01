500 CFA francs BCEAO to Zambian kwacha

Convert XOF to ZMW at the real exchange rate

500 xof
21.64 zmw

1.00000 XOF = 0.04329 ZMW

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:15
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.859051.0955590.98561.46251.62980.92867518.4415
1 GBP1.1640811.27525105.911.702391.897131.0810521.4664
1 USD0.91280.78416183.05021.334951.487650.847716.8331
1 INR0.01099070.0094420.012040910.0160740.01791270.01020710.202686

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert CFA francs BCEAO to Zambian kwacha

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XOF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ZMW in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XOF to ZMW rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for CFA francs BCEAO

XOF to USD

XOF to GBP

XOF to CAD

XOF to EUR

XOF to AUD

XOF to MAD

XOF to SGD

XOF to NGN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / ZMW
1 XOF0.04329 ZMW
5 XOF0.21645 ZMW
10 XOF0.43290 ZMW
20 XOF0.86579 ZMW
50 XOF2.16448 ZMW
100 XOF4.32896 ZMW
250 XOF10.82240 ZMW
500 XOF21.64480 ZMW
1000 XOF43.28960 ZMW
2000 XOF86.57920 ZMW
5000 XOF216.44800 ZMW
10000 XOF432.89600 ZMW
Conversion rates ZMW / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 ZMW23.10020 XOF
5 ZMW115.50100 XOF
10 ZMW231.00200 XOF
20 ZMW462.00400 XOF
50 ZMW1155.01000 XOF
100 ZMW2310.02000 XOF
250 ZMW5775.05000 XOF
500 ZMW11550.10000 XOF
1000 ZMW23100.20000 XOF
2000 ZMW46200.40000 XOF
5000 ZMW115501.00000 XOF
10000 ZMW231002.00000 XOF