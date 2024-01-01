5 CFA francs BCEAO to New Taiwan dollars

5 xof
0.26 twd

1.00000 XOF = 0.05174 TWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:59
1 USD10.7848681.335150.913251.488879.93791.3287884.832
1 GBP1.274111.701111.163641.8969712.66191.69291127.36
1 CAD0.748980.5878510.6840311.115137.443280.995169662.721
1 EUR1.094950.8593751.4619211.6302410.88151.45486968.847

Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / New Taiwan Dollar
1 XOF0.05174 TWD
5 XOF0.25869 TWD
10 XOF0.51738 TWD
20 XOF1.03477 TWD
50 XOF2.58692 TWD
100 XOF5.17385 TWD
250 XOF12.93463 TWD
500 XOF25.86925 TWD
1000 XOF51.73850 TWD
2000 XOF103.47700 TWD
5000 XOF258.69250 TWD
10000 XOF517.38500 TWD
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 TWD19.32800 XOF
5 TWD96.64000 XOF
10 TWD193.28000 XOF
20 TWD386.56000 XOF
50 TWD966.40000 XOF
100 TWD1932.80000 XOF
250 TWD4832.00000 XOF
500 TWD9664.00000 XOF
1000 TWD19328.00000 XOF
2000 TWD38656.00000 XOF
5000 TWD96640.00000 XOF
10000 TWD193280.00000 XOF