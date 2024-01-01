Convert XOF to PAB at the real exchange rate

10 thousand CFA francs BCEAO to Panamanian balboas

10,000 xof
16.28 pab

CFA1.000 XOF = B/.0.001628 PAB

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:17
How to convert CFA francs BCEAO to Panamanian balboas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XOF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PAB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XOF to PAB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Panamanian Balboa
1 XOF0.00163 PAB
5 XOF0.00814 PAB
10 XOF0.01628 PAB
20 XOF0.03256 PAB
50 XOF0.08141 PAB
100 XOF0.16282 PAB
250 XOF0.40705 PAB
500 XOF0.81411 PAB
1000 XOF1.62821 PAB
2000 XOF3.25642 PAB
5000 XOF8.14105 PAB
10000 XOF16.28210 PAB
Conversion rates Panamanian Balboa / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 PAB614.17000 XOF
5 PAB3,070.85000 XOF
10 PAB6,141.70000 XOF
20 PAB12,283.40000 XOF
50 PAB30,708.50000 XOF
100 PAB61,417.00000 XOF
250 PAB153,542.50000 XOF
500 PAB307,085.00000 XOF
1000 PAB614,170.00000 XOF
2000 PAB1,228,340.00000 XOF
5000 PAB3,070,850.00000 XOF
10000 PAB6,141,700.00000 XOF