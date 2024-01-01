1 thousand Panamanian balboas to CFA francs BCEAO

Convert PAB to XOF at the real exchange rate

B/.1.000 PAB = CFA608.0 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:24
PAB to XOF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

XOF
1 PAB to XOFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High608.0090608.2070
Low586.1510586.0680
Average597.6685595.7248
Change3.73%0.62%
View full history

1 PAB to XOF stats

The performance of PAB to XOF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 608.0090 and a 30 day low of 586.1510. This means the 30 day average was 597.6685. The change for PAB to XOF was 3.73.

The performance of PAB to XOF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 608.2070 and a 90 day low of 586.0680. This means the 90 day average was 595.7248. The change for PAB to XOF was 0.62.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Panamanian balboas to CFA francs BCEAO

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PAB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XOF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PAB to XOF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Panamanian Balboa / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 PAB608.01100 XOF
5 PAB3,040.05500 XOF
10 PAB6,080.11000 XOF
20 PAB12,160.22000 XOF
50 PAB30,400.55000 XOF
100 PAB60,801.10000 XOF
250 PAB152,002.75000 XOF
500 PAB304,005.50000 XOF
1000 PAB608,011.00000 XOF
2000 PAB1,216,022.00000 XOF
5000 PAB3,040,055.00000 XOF
10000 PAB6,080,110.00000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Panamanian Balboa
1 XOF0.00164 PAB
5 XOF0.00822 PAB
10 XOF0.01645 PAB
20 XOF0.03289 PAB
50 XOF0.08224 PAB
100 XOF0.16447 PAB
250 XOF0.41118 PAB
500 XOF0.82236 PAB
1000 XOF1.64471 PAB
2000 XOF3.28942 PAB
5000 XOF8.22355 PAB
10000 XOF16.44710 PAB