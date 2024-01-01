Convert XOF to JPY at the real exchange rate

20 CFA francs BCEAO to Japanese yen

20 xof
5 jpy

CFA1.000 XOF = ¥0.2615 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:21
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Japanese Yen
1 XOF0.26151 JPY
5 XOF1.30753 JPY
10 XOF2.61506 JPY
20 XOF5.23012 JPY
50 XOF13.07530 JPY
100 XOF26.15060 JPY
250 XOF65.37650 JPY
500 XOF130.75300 JPY
1000 XOF261.50600 JPY
2000 XOF523.01200 JPY
5000 XOF1,307.53000 JPY
10000 XOF2,615.06000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / CFA Franc BCEAO
100 JPY382.40100 XOF
1000 JPY3,824.01000 XOF
1500 JPY5,736.01500 XOF
2000 JPY7,648.02000 XOF
3000 JPY11,472.03000 XOF
5000 JPY19,120.05000 XOF
5400 JPY20,649.65400 XOF
10000 JPY38,240.10000 XOF
15000 JPY57,360.15000 XOF
20000 JPY76,480.20000 XOF
25000 JPY95,600.25000 XOF
30000 JPY114,720.30000 XOF