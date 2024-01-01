East Caribbean dollars to Costa Rican colóns today

Convert XCD to CRC at the real exchange rate

$1.000 XCD = ₡190.8 CRC

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:59
XCD to CRC conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

CRC
1 XCD to CRCLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High193.1480196.2300
Low190.4440190.4440
Average191.4776192.6314
Change-0.20%-2.36%
1 XCD to CRC stats

The performance of XCD to CRC in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 193.1480 and a 30 day low of 190.4440. This means the 30 day average was 191.4776. The change for XCD to CRC was -0.20.

The performance of XCD to CRC in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 196.2300 and a 90 day low of 190.4440. This means the 90 day average was 192.6314. The change for XCD to CRC was -2.36.

Conversion rates East Caribbean Dollar / Costa Rican Colón
1 XCD190.80600 CRC
5 XCD954.03000 CRC
10 XCD1,908.06000 CRC
20 XCD3,816.12000 CRC
50 XCD9,540.30000 CRC
100 XCD19,080.60000 CRC
250 XCD47,701.50000 CRC
500 XCD95,403.00000 CRC
1000 XCD190,806.00000 CRC
2000 XCD381,612.00000 CRC
5000 XCD954,030.00000 CRC
10000 XCD1,908,060.00000 CRC
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / East Caribbean Dollar
1 CRC0.00524 XCD
5 CRC0.02620 XCD
10 CRC0.05241 XCD
20 CRC0.10482 XCD
50 CRC0.26205 XCD
100 CRC0.52409 XCD
250 CRC1.31024 XCD
500 CRC2.62047 XCD
1000 CRC5.24094 XCD
2000 CRC10.48188 XCD
5000 CRC26.20470 XCD
10000 CRC52.40940 XCD