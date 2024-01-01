100 Samoan talas to Malawian kwachas

Convert WST to MWK at the real exchange rate

WS$1.000 WST = MK638.5 MWK

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:05
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

WST to MWK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

MWK
1 WST to MWKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High646.9720646.9720
Low634.7500624.9590
Average642.4407638.6735
Change-0.50%0.71%
View full history

1 WST to MWK stats

The performance of WST to MWK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 646.9720 and a 30 day low of 634.7500. This means the 30 day average was 642.4407. The change for WST to MWK was -0.50.

The performance of WST to MWK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 646.9720 and a 90 day low of 624.9590. This means the 90 day average was 638.6735. The change for WST to MWK was 0.71.

Track market ratesView WST to MWK chart

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDZARCADGBPINRSGD
1 USD10.9241.50917.6731.3850.7784.0731.32
1 EUR1.08211.63319.1281.4990.83490.9961.429
1 AUD0.6630.612111.7140.9180.51155.7280.875
1 ZAR0.0570.0520.08510.0780.0444.7570.075

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Samoan talas to Malawian kwachas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select WST in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MWK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current WST to MWK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Samoan talas

WST to USD

WST to EUR

WST to AUD

WST to ZAR

WST to CAD

WST to GBP

WST to INR

WST to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Malawian Kwacha
1 WST638.52800 MWK
5 WST3,192.64000 MWK
10 WST6,385.28000 MWK
20 WST12,770.56000 MWK
50 WST31,926.40000 MWK
100 WST63,852.80000 MWK
250 WST159,632.00000 MWK
500 WST319,264.00000 MWK
1000 WST638,528.00000 MWK
2000 WST1,277,056.00000 MWK
5000 WST3,192,640.00000 MWK
10000 WST6,385,280.00000 MWK
Conversion rates Malawian Kwacha / Samoan Tala
1 MWK0.00157 WST
5 MWK0.00783 WST
10 MWK0.01566 WST
20 MWK0.03132 WST
50 MWK0.07831 WST
100 MWK0.15661 WST
250 MWK0.39153 WST
500 MWK0.78305 WST
1000 MWK1.56610 WST
2000 MWK3.13220 WST
5000 MWK7.83050 WST
10000 MWK15.66100 WST