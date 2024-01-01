5 Samoan talas to Cayman Islands dollars

Convert WST to KYD at the real exchange rate

WS$1.000 WST = $0.3021 KYD

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:59
WST to KYD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

KYD
1 WST to KYDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.30590.3059
Low0.30000.2962
Average0.30370.3020
Change-0.45%0.53%
1 WST to KYD stats

The performance of WST to KYD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3059 and a 30 day low of 0.3000. This means the 30 day average was 0.3037. The change for WST to KYD was -0.45.

The performance of WST to KYD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3059 and a 90 day low of 0.2962. This means the 90 day average was 0.3020. The change for WST to KYD was 0.53.

Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Cayman Islands Dollar
1 WST0.30213 KYD
5 WST1.51064 KYD
10 WST3.02129 KYD
20 WST6.04258 KYD
50 WST15.10645 KYD
100 WST30.21290 KYD
250 WST75.53225 KYD
500 WST151.06450 KYD
1000 WST302.12900 KYD
2000 WST604.25800 KYD
5000 WST1,510.64500 KYD
10000 WST3,021.29000 KYD
Conversion rates Cayman Islands Dollar / Samoan Tala
1 KYD3.30984 WST
5 KYD16.54920 WST
10 KYD33.09840 WST
20 KYD66.19680 WST
50 KYD165.49200 WST
100 KYD330.98400 WST
250 KYD827.46000 WST
500 KYD1,654.92000 WST
1000 KYD3,309.84000 WST
2000 KYD6,619.68000 WST
5000 KYD16,549.20000 WST
10000 KYD33,098.40000 WST