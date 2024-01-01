1 Cayman Islands dollar to Samoan talas

Convert KYD to WST at the real exchange rate

$1.000 KYD = WS$3.314 WST

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:42
KYD to WST conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

WST
1 KYD to WSTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.33343.3758
Low3.26953.2695
Average3.29123.3113
Change1.18%-0.41%
1 KYD to WST stats

The performance of KYD to WST in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.3334 and a 30 day low of 3.2695. This means the 30 day average was 3.2912. The change for KYD to WST was 1.18.

The performance of KYD to WST in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.3758 and a 90 day low of 3.2695. This means the 90 day average was 3.3113. The change for KYD to WST was -0.41.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Cayman Islands dollars to Samoan talas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KYD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and WST in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KYD to WST rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Cayman Islands Dollar / Samoan Tala
1 KYD3.31389 WST
5 KYD16.56945 WST
10 KYD33.13890 WST
20 KYD66.27780 WST
50 KYD165.69450 WST
100 KYD331.38900 WST
250 KYD828.47250 WST
500 KYD1,656.94500 WST
1000 KYD3,313.89000 WST
2000 KYD6,627.78000 WST
5000 KYD16,569.45000 WST
10000 KYD33,138.90000 WST
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Cayman Islands Dollar
1 WST0.30176 KYD
5 WST1.50880 KYD
10 WST3.01760 KYD
20 WST6.03520 KYD
50 WST15.08800 KYD
100 WST30.17600 KYD
250 WST75.44000 KYD
500 WST150.88000 KYD
1000 WST301.76000 KYD
2000 WST603.52000 KYD
5000 WST1,508.80000 KYD
10000 WST3,017.60000 KYD