Samoan tala to Swiss francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Samoan tala to Swiss francs is currently 0.319 today, reflecting a 1.522% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Samoan tala has remained relatively stable, with a 0.766% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Samoan tala to Swiss francs has fluctuated between a high of 0.321 on 21-10-2024 and a low of 0.314 on 24-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 23-10-2024, with a 1.296% increase in value.