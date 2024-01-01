10 thousand Samoan talas to Netherlands Antillean guilders
Convert WST to ANG at the real exchange rate
WST to ANG conversion chart
1 WST = 0.65953 ANG
0
|1 WST to ANG
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.6677
|0.6677
|Low
|0.6549
|0.6466
|Average
|0.6630
|0.6593
|Change
|-0.45%
|0.53%
|View full history
1 WST to ANG stats
The performance of WST to ANG in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.6677 and a 30 day low of 0.6549. This means the 30 day average was 0.6630. The change for WST to ANG was -0.45.
The performance of WST to ANG in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.6677 and a 90 day low of 0.6466. This means the 90 day average was 0.6593. The change for WST to ANG was 0.53.
|Conversion rates Netherlands Antillean Guilder / Samoan Tala
|1 ANG
|1.51624 WST
|5 ANG
|7.58120 WST
|10 ANG
|15.16240 WST
|20 ANG
|30.32480 WST
|50 ANG
|75.81200 WST
|100 ANG
|151.62400 WST
|250 ANG
|379.06000 WST
|500 ANG
|758.12000 WST
|1000 ANG
|1,516.24000 WST
|2000 ANG
|3,032.48000 WST
|5000 ANG
|7,581.20000 WST
|10000 ANG
|15,162.40000 WST