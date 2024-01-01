1 thousand Samoan talas to Netherlands Antillean guilders

Convert WST to ANG at the real exchange rate

WS$1.000 WST = ƒ0.6595 ANG

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:59
WST to ANG conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

ANG
1 WST to ANGLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.66770.6677
Low0.65490.6466
Average0.66300.6593
Change-0.45%0.53%
1 WST to ANG stats

The performance of WST to ANG in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.6677 and a 30 day low of 0.6549. This means the 30 day average was 0.6630. The change for WST to ANG was -0.45.

The performance of WST to ANG in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.6677 and a 90 day low of 0.6466. This means the 90 day average was 0.6593. The change for WST to ANG was 0.53.

Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Netherlands Antillean Guilder
1 WST0.65953 ANG
5 WST3.29763 ANG
10 WST6.59526 ANG
20 WST13.19052 ANG
50 WST32.97630 ANG
100 WST65.95260 ANG
250 WST164.88150 ANG
500 WST329.76300 ANG
1000 WST659.52600 ANG
2000 WST1,319.05200 ANG
5000 WST3,297.63000 ANG
10000 WST6,595.26000 ANG
Conversion rates Netherlands Antillean Guilder / Samoan Tala
1 ANG1.51624 WST
5 ANG7.58120 WST
10 ANG15.16240 WST
20 ANG30.32480 WST
50 ANG75.81200 WST
100 ANG151.62400 WST
250 ANG379.06000 WST
500 ANG758.12000 WST
1000 ANG1,516.24000 WST
2000 ANG3,032.48000 WST
5000 ANG7,581.20000 WST
10000 ANG15,162.40000 WST