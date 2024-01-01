10 thousand Vanuatu vatus to Norwegian kroner

Convert VUV to NOK at the real exchange rate

VT1.000 VUV = kr0.09062 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:02
VUV to NOK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

NOK
1 VUV to NOKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.09110.0911
Low0.08880.0876
Average0.09000.0894
Change1.62%-0.16%
1 VUV to NOK stats

The performance of VUV to NOK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0911 and a 30 day low of 0.0888. This means the 30 day average was 0.0900. The change for VUV to NOK was 1.62.

The performance of VUV to NOK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0911 and a 90 day low of 0.0876. This means the 90 day average was 0.0894. The change for VUV to NOK was -0.16.

How to convert Vanuatu vatus to Norwegian kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select VUV in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NOK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current VUV to NOK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / Norwegian Krone
1 VUV0.09062 NOK
5 VUV0.45312 NOK
10 VUV0.90624 NOK
20 VUV1.81247 NOK
50 VUV4.53119 NOK
100 VUV9.06237 NOK
250 VUV22.65593 NOK
500 VUV45.31185 NOK
1000 VUV90.62370 NOK
2000 VUV181.24740 NOK
5000 VUV453.11850 NOK
10000 VUV906.23700 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Vanuatu Vatu
1 NOK11.03460 VUV
5 NOK55.17300 VUV
10 NOK110.34600 VUV
20 NOK220.69200 VUV
50 NOK551.73000 VUV
100 NOK1,103.46000 VUV
250 NOK2,758.65000 VUV
500 NOK5,517.30000 VUV
1000 NOK11,034.60000 VUV
2000 NOK22,069.20000 VUV
5000 NOK55,173.00000 VUV
10000 NOK110,346.00000 VUV