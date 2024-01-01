1 thousand Vanuatu vatus to Norwegian kroner
Convert VUV to NOK at the real exchange rate
VUV to NOK conversion chart
1 VUV = 0.09062 NOK
0
|1 VUV to NOK
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0911
|0.0911
|Low
|0.0888
|0.0876
|Average
|0.0900
|0.0894
|Change
|1.62%
|-0.15%
|View full history
1 VUV to NOK stats
The performance of VUV to NOK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0911 and a 30 day low of 0.0888. This means the 30 day average was 0.0900. The change for VUV to NOK was 1.62.
The performance of VUV to NOK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0911 and a 90 day low of 0.0876. This means the 90 day average was 0.0894. The change for VUV to NOK was -0.15.
|Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Vanuatu Vatu
|1 NOK
|11.03460 VUV
|5 NOK
|55.17300 VUV
|10 NOK
|110.34600 VUV
|20 NOK
|220.69200 VUV
|50 NOK
|551.73000 VUV
|100 NOK
|1,103.46000 VUV
|250 NOK
|2,758.65000 VUV
|500 NOK
|5,517.30000 VUV
|1000 NOK
|11,034.60000 VUV
|2000 NOK
|22,069.20000 VUV
|5000 NOK
|55,173.00000 VUV
|10000 NOK
|110,346.00000 VUV