2,000 Vanuatu vatus to Kazakhstani tenges

Convert VUV to KZT at the real exchange rate

VT1.000 VUV = ₸4.023 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:31
VUV to KZT conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

KZT
1 VUV to KZTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.12124.1212
Low4.01003.8959
Average4.05754.0160
Change-0.16%3.15%
1 VUV to KZT stats

The performance of VUV to KZT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.1212 and a 30 day low of 4.0100. This means the 30 day average was 4.0575. The change for VUV to KZT was -0.16.

The performance of VUV to KZT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.1212 and a 90 day low of 3.8959. This means the 90 day average was 4.0160. The change for VUV to KZT was 3.15.

Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 VUV4.02294 KZT
5 VUV20.11470 KZT
10 VUV40.22940 KZT
20 VUV80.45880 KZT
50 VUV201.14700 KZT
100 VUV402.29400 KZT
250 VUV1,005.73500 KZT
500 VUV2,011.47000 KZT
1000 VUV4,022.94000 KZT
2000 VUV8,045.88000 KZT
5000 VUV20,114.70000 KZT
10000 VUV40,229.40000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Vanuatu Vatu
1 KZT0.24857 VUV
5 KZT1.24287 VUV
10 KZT2.48574 VUV
20 KZT4.97148 VUV
50 KZT12.42870 VUV
100 KZT24.85740 VUV
250 KZT62.14350 VUV
500 KZT124.28700 VUV
1000 KZT248.57400 VUV
2000 KZT497.14800 VUV
5000 KZT1,242.87000 VUV
10000 KZT2,485.74000 VUV