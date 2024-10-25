Vanuatu vatu to Kazakhstani tenges exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Vanuatu vatu to Kazakhstani tenges is currently 4.023 today, reflecting a 0.119% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Vanuatu vatu has remained relatively stable, with a -0.723% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Vanuatu vatu to Kazakhstani tenges has fluctuated between a high of 4.052 on 18-10-2024 and a low of 4.009 on 22-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 22-10-2024, with a 0.345% increase in value.