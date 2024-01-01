Vietnamese dongs to South African rand today

Convert VND to ZAR at the real exchange rate

₫1.000 VND = R0.0006969 ZAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:27
VND to ZAR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

ZAR
1 VND to ZARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00070.0007
Low0.00070.0007
Average0.00070.0007
Change-0.79%-3.49%
1 VND to ZAR stats

The performance of VND to ZAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0007 and a 30 day low of 0.0007. This means the 30 day average was 0.0007. The change for VND to ZAR was -0.79.

The performance of VND to ZAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0007 and a 90 day low of 0.0007. This means the 90 day average was 0.0007. The change for VND to ZAR was -3.49.

Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / South African Rand
1000 VND0.69687 ZAR
2000 VND1.39374 ZAR
5000 VND3.48436 ZAR
10000 VND6.96872 ZAR
20000 VND13.93744 ZAR
50000 VND34.84360 ZAR
100000 VND69.68720 ZAR
200000 VND139.37440 ZAR
500000 VND348.43600 ZAR
1000000 VND696.87200 ZAR
2000000 VND1,393.74400 ZAR
5000000 VND3,484.36000 ZAR
Conversion rates South African Rand / Vietnamese Dong
1 ZAR1,434.98000 VND
5 ZAR7,174.90000 VND
10 ZAR14,349.80000 VND
20 ZAR28,699.60000 VND
50 ZAR71,749.00000 VND
100 ZAR143,498.00000 VND
250 ZAR358,745.00000 VND
500 ZAR717,490.00000 VND
1000 ZAR1,434,980.00000 VND
2000 ZAR2,869,960.00000 VND
5000 ZAR7,174,900.00000 VND
10000 ZAR14,349,800.00000 VND