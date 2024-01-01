5,000,000 Vietnamese dongs to South African rand
Convert VND to ZAR at the real exchange rate
We can't send money between these currencies
We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.
VND to ZAR conversion chart
1 VND = 0.00070 ZAR
0
Waiting on a better rate?
Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.
|1 VND to ZAR
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0007
|0.0007
|Low
|0.0007
|0.0007
|Average
|0.0007
|0.0007
|Change
|-0.81%
|-3.50%
|View full history
1 VND to ZAR stats
The performance of VND to ZAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0007 and a 30 day low of 0.0007. This means the 30 day average was 0.0007. The change for VND to ZAR was -0.81.
The performance of VND to ZAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0007 and a 90 day low of 0.0007. This means the 90 day average was 0.0007. The change for VND to ZAR was -3.50.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Vietnamese dongs to South African rand
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select VND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ZAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current VND to ZAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Vietnamese dongs
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / South African Rand
|1000 VND
|0.69698 ZAR
|2000 VND
|1.39396 ZAR
|5000 VND
|3.48490 ZAR
|10000 VND
|6.96980 ZAR
|20000 VND
|13.93960 ZAR
|50000 VND
|34.84900 ZAR
|100000 VND
|69.69800 ZAR
|200000 VND
|139.39600 ZAR
|500000 VND
|348.49000 ZAR
|1000000 VND
|696.98000 ZAR
|2000000 VND
|1,393.96000 ZAR
|5000000 VND
|3,484.90000 ZAR
|Conversion rates South African Rand / Vietnamese Dong
|1 ZAR
|1,434.76000 VND
|5 ZAR
|7,173.80000 VND
|10 ZAR
|14,347.60000 VND
|20 ZAR
|28,695.20000 VND
|50 ZAR
|71,738.00000 VND
|100 ZAR
|143,476.00000 VND
|250 ZAR
|358,690.00000 VND
|500 ZAR
|717,380.00000 VND
|1000 ZAR
|1,434,760.00000 VND
|2000 ZAR
|2,869,520.00000 VND
|5000 ZAR
|7,173,800.00000 VND
|10000 ZAR
|14,347,600.00000 VND