200,000 Vietnamese dongs to Uzbekistan soms

Convert VND to UZS at the real exchange rate

₫1.000 VND = so'm0.5047 UZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:13
VND to UZS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

UZS
1 VND to UZSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.51860.5188
Low0.50440.4965
Average0.51330.5100
Change-2.68%1.39%
1 VND to UZS stats

The performance of VND to UZS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.5186 and a 30 day low of 0.5044. This means the 30 day average was 0.5133. The change for VND to UZS was -2.68.

The performance of VND to UZS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.5188 and a 90 day low of 0.4965. This means the 90 day average was 0.5100. The change for VND to UZS was 1.39.

Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Uzbekistan Som
1000 VND504.71700 UZS
2000 VND1,009.43400 UZS
5000 VND2,523.58500 UZS
10000 VND5,047.17000 UZS
20000 VND10,094.34000 UZS
50000 VND25,235.85000 UZS
100000 VND50,471.70000 UZS
200000 VND100,943.40000 UZS
500000 VND252,358.50000 UZS
1000000 VND504,717.00000 UZS
2000000 VND1,009,434.00000 UZS
5000000 VND2,523,585.00000 UZS
Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Vietnamese Dong
1 UZS1.98131 VND
5 UZS9.90655 VND
10 UZS19.81310 VND
20 UZS39.62620 VND
50 UZS99.06550 VND
100 UZS198.13100 VND
250 UZS495.32750 VND
500 UZS990.65500 VND
1000 UZS1,981.31000 VND
2000 UZS3,962.62000 VND
5000 UZS9,906.55000 VND
10000 UZS19,813.10000 VND