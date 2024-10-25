Vietnamese dong to Uzbekistan soms exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Vietnamese dong to Uzbekistan soms is currently 0.505 today, reflecting a 0.136% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Vietnamese dong has remained relatively stable, with a -0.351% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Vietnamese dong to Uzbekistan soms has fluctuated between a high of 0.509 on 18-10-2024 and a low of 0.504 on 24-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 22-10-2024, with a -0.272% decrease in value.