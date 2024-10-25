Uzbekistan som to Vietnamese dongs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Uzbekistan som to Vietnamese dongs is currently 1.981 today, reflecting a -0.064% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Uzbekistan som has remained relatively stable, with a 0.663% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Uzbekistan som to Vietnamese dongs has fluctuated between a high of 1.985 on 24-10-2024 and a low of 1.964 on 18-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 22-10-2024, with a 0.273% increase in value.