5,000 Uzbekistan soms to Vietnamese dongs

Convert UZS to VND at the real exchange rate

so'm1.000 UZS = ₫1.981 VND

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:39
UZS to VND conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

VND
1 UZS to VNDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.98252.0142
Low1.92821.9275
Average1.94821.9611
Change2.75%-1.38%
1 UZS to VND stats

The performance of UZS to VND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.9825 and a 30 day low of 1.9282. This means the 30 day average was 1.9482. The change for UZS to VND was 2.75.

The performance of UZS to VND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.0142 and a 90 day low of 1.9275. This means the 90 day average was 1.9611. The change for UZS to VND was -1.38.

Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Vietnamese Dong
1 UZS1.98118 VND
5 UZS9.90590 VND
10 UZS19.81180 VND
20 UZS39.62360 VND
50 UZS99.05900 VND
100 UZS198.11800 VND
250 UZS495.29500 VND
500 UZS990.59000 VND
1000 UZS1,981.18000 VND
2000 UZS3,962.36000 VND
5000 UZS9,905.90000 VND
10000 UZS19,811.80000 VND
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Uzbekistan Som
1000 VND504.75000 UZS
2000 VND1,009.50000 UZS
5000 VND2,523.75000 UZS
10000 VND5,047.50000 UZS
20000 VND10,095.00000 UZS
50000 VND25,237.50000 UZS
100000 VND50,475.00000 UZS
200000 VND100,950.00000 UZS
500000 VND252,375.00000 UZS
1000000 VND504,750.00000 UZS
2000000 VND1,009,500.00000 UZS
5000000 VND2,523,750.00000 UZS